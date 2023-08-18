Godinymayin culture talk

One of the most fascinating discoveries in our gallery at the moment is an entire wall populated by curious woven Mukuy - slender figures representing a spirit also known as Devil-devil in Kriol. Unlike the carved wooden Mukuy of Northeast Arnhem land used for centuries in funeral ceremony, these come to us from just down the road in Beswick/Wugularr. They have evolved into something new thanks to the ongoing Pandanus Project at Djilpin Arts.