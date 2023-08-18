Key points for facilitating hassle free, low-cost international fund transfers from Australia

Australia has one of the most lenient policies when it comes to facilitating incoming or outgoing remittance.



However, choosing the wrong option for completing an international transaction can lead to unnecessary delays, excessive fees, and unexpected complications.



Such mistakes can be easily avoided by knowing a few key details.

Declare Cash or BNI transfers worth more than $9,999.99

If someone wants to send money worth AU$10,000 or more abroad as cash or bearer negotiable instruments (BNI), the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) must be informed about it in advance.



Informing them is easy because all you need to do is fill out the online Cross-Border Movement of Monetary Instruments (CBMMI) form, submit it, and print out the receipt as proof of declaration.

Note that BNIs include cheques, money orders, postal orders, bills of exchange, promissory notes, bearer bonds, and traveller's cheques.



While making a declaration is necessary for international transactions of the type and value already mentioned, Australia has not set any limits on how much money can be sent to or from Australia as cash or BNI.

Online money transfer services are the quickest options

Using a legitimate money transfer service provider is the fastest and the easiest way to facilitate an international money transfer from Australia.



Even if someone sends more than AU$9,999.99 abroad using a recognized online money transfer service, they will not need to declare the transaction by filling out any forms.

Also, there are no set limits to how much money you are allowed to send abroad from Australia via online money transfer services.



The only aspect to watch out for is the fee.



Different online remittance service providers have different fee structures, so comparing options to find the most suitable service is recommended.

Bank-to-bank international fund transfers are fast and expensive

Just like with online money transfer services, bank to bank fund transfers are also completed electronically.



As a result, bank transfers are generally among the fastest as well.



It is not necessary to declare international bank to bank transfers to the AUSTRAC, and there are no official upper limits to how much can be transferred out of, or into an Australian bank account.



Despite the advantages, bank transfers are one of the least favoured options.

The reason behind it is the same as it has always been, which is to say that banks on both ends charge far too much for facilitating international fund transfers.



Compared to the rates that money transfer services charge, even the cheapest bank to bank international money transfer will be more expensive for the sender and the recipient.



If wire transfer is the only option for some reason, then researching how much the different banks on both ends charge for international transactions out of Australia is recommended.

It is advised that anyone who needs to transfer funds out of Australia and into a foreign nation, starts doing so gradually, rather than suddenly.



Singular international transfers of very high value can end up costing a lot more in fees.

