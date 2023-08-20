Wait still on for LSD test results in the north

Peak live cattle export organisations in Australia and Indonesia have reiterated their close ties as work continues to resolve the issue of banned northern facilities.
Producers are waiting on the outcome of extensive testing for lumpy skin disease at four quarantine facilities in Australia, after Indonesia suspended those yards when Australian cattle tested positive after arriving on their shores.
It is believed the Australian tests are now complete and will be sent to Indonesia very soon.
Producers say the fact LSD action plans have not been activated augurs well.
The Indonesian Beef Cattle Industry Association, GUPUSPINDO, and the Australian Livestock Exporters Council have reiterated the strong friendship and close working relationship between their two organisations despite the challenges the live cattle industry is facing.
The executives of the two organisations met in August and are jointly planning a meeting of importers and exporters in Indonesia in September, continuing a longstanding dialogue between the two organisations.
"Our two organisations interact with a strong spirit of openness and cooperation no matter what challenges we may each face," said GUPUSPINDO chair Pak Didiek Purwanto.
"It is important we continue to understand each other's circumstances so we can each work for the benefit of each other and support the thousands of jobs in Australia and Indonesia that are reliant on our industry, as we provide affordable quality beef to Indonesian families and communities.
"Our two organisations will continue to work on the continuity of the cattle industry so that we can jointly contribute to meeting Indonesia's beef needs."
ALEC chair David Galvin said it was important that the two industries remained connected while the Indonesian and Australian Governments considered how to address concerns about positive LSD tests in Australian cattle.
"We encourage the continued discussions between our respective governments and ask them to work cooperatively together to resolve current concerns. Our two organisations are very proud of our industry and what we have collectively achieved. ALEC commits to continue this very important relationship for a long time to come and we look forward to catching up with our Indonesian friends in Jakarta in September."
