Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Wait still on for LSD test results in the north

August 20 2023 - 10:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wait still on for LSD test results in the north
Wait still on for LSD test results in the north

Peak live cattle export organisations in Australia and Indonesia have reiterated their close ties as work continues to resolve the issue of banned northern facilities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.