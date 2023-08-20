Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Drought-funded project has ambitious aims of greening up the desert

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
August 20 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Slowing the flow of scarce rain in the outback is hope to boost stock feed and stop erosion. Pictures from Northern Hub
Slowing the flow of scarce rain in the outback is hope to boost stock feed and stop erosion. Pictures from Northern Hub

Earthworks have been completed on an unusual drought-funded project in the centre of Australia hoping to "rehydrate" the outback.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.