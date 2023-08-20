Remote students get choice in school model

In an Australian first, students in the Territory now have a choice in the way they learn.
Haileybury Rendall School Darwin now offers the choice for students to attend on-campus boarding or learn at home through the online school.
The 2022 Boarding School of the Year at the Australian Education Awards, Haileybury Rendall School Boarding offers Years to 12 students a special boarding experience.
The boarding facilities provide students with a sense of comfort and a sense of home.
"We provide our boarders with the highest standards of duty of care to ensure they always feel safe, connected and supported," Head of Boarding Ian Smith said.
Opening in 2024, Haileybury Rendall School Online will cater to Northern Territory students from Years 5 to 12.
The online model will allow students to study from anywhere while still maintaining their home life with their families.
Haileybury Rendall School Online is set to provide the same access to teachers as the on-campus students receive, and will give students flexibility to pursue other activities and interest.
"Many young people living in regional areas want a high-quality education, but they don't want to leave their families. Haileybury Rendall School Online allows them to tap into an award-winning Australian curriculum and learn from anywhere in the Territory," Principal Andrew Mr McGregor said.
Families may also choose to adopt a hybrid model, whereby students' study online for their junior and middle years before commencing at the boarding for their senior years - the best of both worlds.
"We are very proud to have created a school that offers our families so many choices in how they want their children to be educated." Mr McGregor said.
"Haileybury Rendall School brings together the best elements of a world-class education today so our students can become the very best version of themselves.
"Best of all, students and families can choose the learning model and environment that best meets their needs."
