Things to do: Katherine and beyond

What's On?
Around the region
Film Society
Katherine
Katherine Film Society is screening Rachel's Farm on Thursday, August 24, at Cinema 3. Movie starts at 7pm, wine and snacks from 6.30pm.
Street Art
Katherine
Katherine's first Street Art event will be held on Friday, August 25, from 6:00pm to 8:30pm at the Town Square and Railway Terrace, featuring live entertainment, local historians sharing stories about existing murals and street eats.
Book Fair
Katherine
St Joseph's Catholic College is hosting its Scholastic Book Fair from Wednesday, August 23 to Tuesday August 29 from 8am to 4pm in the school library. The Katherine Community is invited to visit the book fair at the school on Saturday, August 26 from 9am to12 noon.
PFAS info session
Katherine
Defence is holding a Community Walk-in Information Session to provide an update on the ongoing monitoring, remediation, and management of per- and poly- fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at RAAF Base Tindal and surrounding areas. Project Team members will be available at both sessions to discuss the progress of the Ongoing Monitoring Program and answer questions about the delivery of the PFAS Management Area Plan. Light refreshments will be provided, and all are welcome. Community Walk-in Information Session will be held on Tuesday, August 29, at Knotts Crossing Resort, at 12:00pm to 2:00pm, and from 5:30pm to 8:00pm with a presentation at 6:30 pm. Please RSVP to the sessions via email to pfas.tindal@truenorthcomm.com.au or via phone on 1800 316 813 with any questions or topics you would like to discuss.
