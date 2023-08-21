Things to do: Katherine and beyond

Defence is holding a Community Walk-in Information Session to provide an update on the ongoing monitoring, remediation, and management of per- and poly- fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at RAAF Base Tindal and surrounding areas. Project Team members will be available at both sessions to discuss the progress of the Ongoing Monitoring Program and answer questions about the delivery of the PFAS Management Area Plan. Light refreshments will be provided, and all are welcome. Community Walk-in Information Session will be held on Tuesday, August 29, at Knotts Crossing Resort, at 12:00pm to 2:00pm, and from 5:30pm to 8:00pm with a presentation at 6:30 pm. Please RSVP to the sessions via email to pfas.tindal@truenorthcomm.com.au or via phone on 1800 316 813 with any questions or topics you would like to discuss.