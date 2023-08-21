Saltwater Band rocks Kirby's

In front of a large crowd, Galiwin'ku's famous Saltwater Band has rocked Kirby's. Singing mostly in Yolngu matha, the band's songs combine traditional elements with reggae and pop influences.
The band's first studio release, "Gapu Damurrun" sold an unprecedented 10,000 copies and featured unique contemporary traditional songs that over 10,000 years had been reimagined across generations.
Their second release, "Djarridjarri/Blue Flag" was nominated for an ARIA in the World Music category and won album of the year at the 2004 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art and Music Awards in Sydney.
In 2011, then-Prime Minister Julie Gillar presented then-US President Barack Obama with an MP3 player containing Australian music - including Saltwater Band's hit 'Arafura Sea'.
Also in 2011, Saltwater Band singer Manuel Dhurrkay partnered with the Australasian Arafura Games sporting event and adapted 'Arafura Sea' to the Games' anthem 'Arafura Games'.
