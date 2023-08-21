Japanese war planes will be deployed to northern Australia under an agreement for greater military co-operation between the two Pacific nations.
The Japan-Australia Reciprocal Access Agreement, the first of its kind struck by Japan outside a deal with the United States in 1960, paves the way for more joint training and exercises between the Australian Defence Force and the Japan Self-Defense Force.
Under the visiting forces arrangement, a flight of Japanese F-35 fighters will deploy to RAAF Base Tindal for training at the end of this month, and a flight of Australian F-35s will fly to Japan in early September, where they will take part in Exercise Bushido Guardian.
The agreement comes amid heightened political tensions in the region, particularly the South China Sea, Taiwan, the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea, following China's rapid military build-up and increasingly aggressive stance.
Relations between Japan and China flared in April after the Japanese government announced plans to develop a long-range missile capability, which were strongly condemned by Beijing.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the RAA "augments collective efforts to ensure regional stability and security".
"Signalling and enabling closer defence cooperation between Japan and Australia, it is a timely measure to meet the challenges of our regional environment," Mr Albanese said.
The announcement came months after five Chinese ballistic missiles were reported to have landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone for the first time.
READ MORE:
Japan has also expanded a military base near Taiwan and, further south, China and the Philippines are at loggerheads over a World War Two-era warship owned by the US-aligned country which it grounded in Second Thomas Shoal to assert its sovereignty.
Australia and Japan are, with the United States and India, members of the Quad strategic dialogue group that in May took a veiled swipe at China over its actions in the region.
In a joint statement following a meeting in Hiroshima in May, the leaders of the four countries called for "peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific maritime domain".
"We strongly oppose destabilising or unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo by force or coercion," they said.
Military forces from the Quad members are currently taking part in joint drills as part of Exercise Malabar in Australia.
Mr Albanese said the training exercise was "an important demonstration of the strength of the defence relationship between our countries".
"Peace is not a gift. It's never a given. It has to be built, defended and upheld," the prime minister said.
The entry into force of the RAA "augments [our] collective efforts to ensure regional stability and security," he said.
In announcing the RAA, deputy prime minister Richard Marles and foreign minister Penny Wong made no mention of China but emphasised the importance of the defence relationship with Japan.
"Both Australia and Japan recognise the increasing complexity of our security environment and the need to grow our partnership to support a stable and prosperous region," Mr Marles said.
Ms Wong said Australia and Japan shared an "aspiration for a stable, peaceful and prosperous region".
"The security and defence relationship between Australia and Japan is critical to both nations," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.