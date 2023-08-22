It was a show of strength, skills and comradery for a large group of competitors who travelled from the Territory to the biggest rodeo in the Southern Hemisphere, the annual Mount Isa Mines Rodeo.
Local up and coming rodeo star Sam Daley took out third place in the Junior Bull Ride with a 73-points ride with the eight-second whistle going off at the same time the Matildas soccer team scored their winning penalty against France, with thousands in arena erupting in cheers for their beloved young rider as much as their favourite soccer team.
Sam also scored himself a coveted buckle with a spectacular eight-second ride in the Mini Bulls for riders between 11 and 14 years.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.