Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

NT DV death left cop 'inconsolable'

August 24 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Whitfield-Jones told Miss Yunupingu's father that NT Police has allowed her death to happen. (Neve Brissenden/AAP PHOTOS)
Daniel Whitfield-Jones told Miss Yunupingu's father that NT Police has allowed her death to happen. (Neve Brissenden/AAP PHOTOS)

A former Northern Territory police officer has told an inquest that the death of Miss Yunupingu left him "inconsolable" and police were not being adequately trained to deal with domestic violence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.