NT Police 'had no consent' to provide DV victim support

By Neve Brissenden
August 24 2023 - 3:00pm
Detective Sergeant David Buganey (L) said he was trained to not provide support without consent. (Neve Brissenden/AAP PHOTOS)
A Northern Territory police officer says he was following his training when he did not accept a "high-risk" Aboriginal woman back onto a government domestic violence support program three weeks before she was killed.

