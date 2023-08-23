Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Australia, Philippines to conduct first military drills

By Dominic Giannini
Updated August 24 2023 - 9:56am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HMAS Canberra and HMAS Anzac will conduct bilateral drills as part of Exercise Alon. (ABIS Andrew Dakin/AAP PHOTOS)
HMAS Canberra and HMAS Anzac will conduct bilateral drills as part of Exercise Alon. (ABIS Andrew Dakin/AAP PHOTOS)

Thousands of military personnel from Australia and the Philippines will conduct training exercises for the first time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.