Catherine King | Voice to Parliament based on one simple principle

By Catherine King
August 24 2023 - 2:30pm
The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament is based on the simple principle that listening to people about matters in their lives can drive better policy, deliver practical solutions, and ultimately improve lives.

