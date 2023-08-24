Cars torched

Police are on the hunt for information regarding three torched cars.
Around 11:40pm on August 23, police received a report of a vehicle fire at a block of units on the Victoria Highway..
Upon police arrival, three vehicles were up in flames.
Northern Territory Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fires and no injuries were reported.
A crime scene was established and the incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 131 444.
