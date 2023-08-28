'Crime impacts our lives'

Katherine continues to find itself in the grip of an ongoing crime wave, with home invasions, burglaries, domestic violence and alleged arson offences in the news on a regular basis, and many Katherinites publicly considering or planning to move away from their home town.
Member for Katherine, Jo Hersey, said over the past seven years robberies had gone up a whopping 666 per cent.
"Back in March of this year I presented a petition to Parliament from concerned citizens of the impact crime was having on the business community as well as the residents of the town of Katherine," she said.
"Since then we have continued to see large spikes in crime across the community. Just last weekend the Katherine Athletics Centre was broken into again and on a weekend when they were holding their Club Championship it had to be postponed."
Mrs Hersey said crime was "impacting all of our lives".
"Whether it's choosing what time you go to the shops, will you take the children, where will you park - these are all factors that are impacting our day to day lives."
According to the Member for Katherine over the last seven years house break-ins in Katherine have increased 287 per cent, commercial break-ins increased 287 per cent, total property offences increased 158 per cent, domestic violence has gone up 141 per cent, and dangerous acts endangering a person has increased 275 per cent.
"These statistics highlight the fact that this Government have watered down the laws, there is no accountability for the perpetrators and the revolving door of bail is certainly no deterrent for criminals," Mrs Hersey said.
Meanwhile, Katherine police are on the hunt for information regarding three torched cars.
Around 11:40pm on August 23, police received a report of a vehicle fire at a block of units on the Victoria Highway, but upon arrival, three vehicles were up in flames. Firefighters extinguished the fires and no injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police. Police are also hoping for public assistance after seizing a large quantity of alcohol destined for communities across the Victoria River Region.
Around 9:40pm on August 19, local police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle carrying four passengers travelling within the remote community of Wadeye. A search of the vehicle located seven 750ml bottles of spirits along with multiple smaller bottles.
Around midnight, another traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle near the remote community of Daly River.
Police found four 1000ml bottles of spirits, six 750ml bottles of spirits, 30 cans of beer and a cask of wine.
Acting Commander Shaun Gill said time and time again police would see individuals "completely ignore alcohol restrictions within remote communities".
"These restrictions are in place for the safety of those communities and anyone caught flaunting these rules can expect to be charged for it," he said.
"Alcohol abuse is directly linked to domestic and family violence, as well as crime and antisocial behaviour, and police will continue to disrupt its supply at every opportunity."
Anyone with information on the distribution of alcohol or drugs into communities can call police on 131 444 or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
