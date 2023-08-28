Vietnam Vets remembered

In a moving ceremony, Vietnam Veterans Day was commemorated at the Katherine Cenotaph, with a large contingent of personnel from RAAF Base Tindal in attendance.
Reading out reflections of Veterans who returned home, Squadron Leader Kenneth Edwards remembered those who fought in the "fierce and bloody battle" for nearly 13 years.
"In a time where there is war in Europe, increasing tensions in our region and the global world is being challenged, I feel these reflections are more relevant than ever," he said.
"To the nearly 60,00 Australians who served in Vietnam, many of who did not volunteer, thank you for your service.
"To the 3,129 wounded or injured in Vietnam, thank you for your sacrifice.
"To the countless who have or who are suffering with the aftermath of service, physically or mentally, speak up, we have your back.
"To the 512 who gave their life in Vietnam, lest we forget."
