From the Katherine Mayor's desk

Our Council meeting was held on August 22. This is the first time in five months that we had all Elected Members on board. Council has six Elected Members and the Mayor.
Our two new Councillors Kerrie Mott and Peter McDougall had their first Council meeting. They have both been doing the Mandatory Training which is a requirement. Elected Members now have more information available to them and training so that they are equipped with the knowledge they need to be able to represent the community and Council.
The Katherine Visitor Information Centre is a national finalist in the Tourism Awards. The Awards will be announced in September. Katherine was in the finals during COVID and the town was one of five finalists but we were not successful that year.
There is a lot of competition for these awards so we are keeping our fingers crossed.
The Advertising Policy and the Sponsorship Policy are new policies passed at our Council meeting. Council is also looking at putting up Driver Revivor Signs north of town. It will be a similar idea to other States with a trivia question.
There have been a number of accidents on the highways due to driver fatigue so it is a start to have these signs to help keep people awake.
The Tip Shop will have a grand opening on Saturday 9th September from 8.00am to 12.00pm.
The community will be able to purchase second hand goods that have been salvaged and not gone into our landfill.
The road in and around the Waste Management Facility has been resealed with speed bumps put in place to stop people from speeding.
It looks much cleaner and a job well done by our management team as well as the contractors.
