NT writers wanted for fellowship

Writers from across the Territory have an opportunity to develop their story-telling skills, with Varuna Fellowships now open for applications.
The Territory Labor Government is sponsoring three writers to attend a residency at the renowned National Writers' House, which is set in a sprawling, lush garden in the scenic Blue Mountains. There are also six virtual fellowships available.
The Varuna residency program enables both emerging and established writers to immerse themselves in a supportive and nurturing environment where they can enhance their craft, expand their network, and gain fresh perspectives that contribute to their growth as creators.
Virtual fellowships include two one-on-one online sessions with playwright and poet Mary Anne Butler; two online Q&A sessions with authors Lee Kofman and Carrie Tiffany; as well as daily facilitated professional networking opportunities throughout the week. This includes the opportunity to share work and receive feedback.
Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Chansey Paech said this was an excellent opportunity for the Territory's emerging and established creative writers of all genres to be able to advance their work under the guidance of successful authors, poets and playwrights.
"Writers will receive mentoring and one-on-one consultations to develop and progress their works," he said.
"Varuna - the National Writers' House is well known for its pre-eminence in writing development and I urge our Territory writers, including those at the beginning of their literary journey, to apply for a fellowship."
The Arts NT initiative - this year worth $16,600 - has supported 31 Territorian litterateurs with Varuna fellowships since 2016.
Residential fellowships are offered from January to March 2024, while the virtual program runs from 5-12 February 2024. Applications close on September 4. For more information, or to apply, please visit varuna.com.au/fellowships/artsnt.
