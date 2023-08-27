Kintore Street mural a national finalist

The Northern Territory's Paint Australia Beautiful winner, Katherine's Kintore Street School, is calling on the local community to show its support in the final voting round of inaugural competition.
Involving Kintore Street School grade six students, the competition encouraged primary schools around Australia to get creative and design a nature-based mural, that they could bring to life at their school, for fellow students and wider community to enjoy.
Kintore Street School students were announced as the Northern Territory winners in May 2023. Using the $750 in paint and supplies from Haymes Paint, their completed mural was proudly unveiled this week.
The students are now national finalists - and are in the running to be crowned overall winner of the People's Choice Award with $2,000 in prize money for their school up for grabs.
Kintore Street School's stunning mural features hands which are a symbol of their multicultural town and closing the gap between cultures. Students also incorporated sustainability messaging into their artwork as well as Nitmiluk Gorge, the Hot Springs and the Low Level, where students go fishing and swimming.
Yasmin Morris, Classroom Teacher at Kintore Street School said the school was "extremely proud" of its students - from their original design to the execution of their mural.
"It is nice to be recognised in the public, not only for our cohort of special needs students, but as a unique school with a diverse range of abilities and cultures," Ms Morris said.
"If we were to win the national prize of $2,000, we would love to capture this uniqueness by painting a sensory wall to assist students in regulating their emotions and display our school values. And have the opportunity for an Indigenous elder to come in and teach the students how to paint flora and fauna with traditional colours, patterns, and designs to help us brighten up our campus."
Voting opened on August 28 and Kintore Street School needs the community's help to win. To vote, people must 'follow' Keep Australia Beautiful's Facebook page facebook.com/keepaustraliabeautiful, and Haymes Paint's Facebook page, facebook.com/Haymespaint and hit 'like' on the mural of their choice. Voting closes on September 4.
Keep Australia Beautiful NT CEO, Heimo Schober, said the "wonderful mural" was a "true depiction of Katherine and the children who have brought some beautiful, bright colours into their school environment".
"(The students) have included many things in the mural from their area that are important to them, including local fauna and flora while also acknowledging the northern defence air force base fighter jets as a prominent feature as well," he said.
"These are all things that make their community special and unique. The students have done an incredible job, and the local community is so proud of their efforts."
The People's Choice Award winner will be announced on Keep Australia Beautiful's Facebook Page and their Paint Australia Beautiful's website on September 6.
Haymes Paint Shop Winnellie Store Manager, Christiaan Viljoen, said it had been "fantastic" helping Kintore students select colours for their mural.
"(We are) proud to have worked so closely with (the students) to bring their mural to life. We wish them all the best in the final leg of the competition."
