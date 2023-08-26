Things to do: Katherine and beyond

What's On?
Around the region
High School Evening
Katherine
Katherine High School is calling all future families and students to come and attend the school's parent information evening with a tour of the school, guided by current Year 7's. Meet the school's leadership team and ask any questions. Light refreshments will be provided. September 6, 5pm to 6pm, Katherine High School Café, Grevillea Road.
Sunset Sessions
Katherine
Manuel Pamkal plays the didgeridoo at the Gorge View Bush Retreat Sunset Sessions on Fridays and Sundays, 5.30pm to 8.30pm. Door-to-door shuttle bus available. Drinks and pizza on the night. Contact Gorge View Bush Retreat on Facebook for more information.
Mixed Volleyball
Katherine
Social Mixed Volleyball is being held every Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm at the Katherine Indoor Sports Centre, 24 Crawford Street. $10 entry, cash only. Doors open from 5.30pm.
Parents & Bubs
Katherine
The Katherine Y hosts a Parents and Bubs class every Friday. The class is the perfect opportunity to get in a quick workout without having to worry about finding a babysitter. Starting at 8:15am, and running for 30 minutes, this class is a great way to keep fit and social. Members and non-members welcome. Free for members, $6.50 per class for non-members.
Film Society
Katherine
Katherine Film Society is screening Watander My Countryman on Thursday, September 7, at Cinema 3. Movie starts at 7pm.
