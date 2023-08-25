Reserve Bank of Australia: Steering the economy's course

In 2023, the Reserve Bank of Australia will continue its delicate task of overseeing Australia's complex economic landscape with difficulty. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is indispensable in Australian economic advancement. Acting as its central bank, this institution oversees monetary policy implementation by working towards creating an efficient financial system and issuing currency.



Interest rates: One of the RBA's key weapons

RBA interest rate regulation has long been one of the primary methods by which they affect Australia's economy, impacting borrowing costs and account returns alike, eventually dictating spending and investment decisions across Australia's economy.



Since August 2023, however, they have taken an unusual tack: keeping rates unchanged for two months consecutively without increasing them. The idea is to give Australian borrowers breathing space while giving the RBA time to assess any future increases needed.

Impact of interest rate decisions on economic activity

Interest rate decisions by the RBA can significantly impact demand and economic activity, from reduced borrowing costs resulting from rate hikes to spurring demand via rate cuts that decrease borrowing costs and potentially spur economic activity. Over the past 16 months alone, RBA raised rates by 400 basis points to manage demand - underscoring its pivotal role in driving economic activity forward.

Decisions by RBA regarding interest rates often have profound effects on economic performance - something market participants closely track on platforms like TradingView.



RBA and financial aggregates

Alongside interest rate policy, the RBA monitors various financial aggregates - like money supply and credit measures that indicate economic health - closely. On June 20, 2023, data regarding these aggregates were made publicly available by RBA both for market participants as well as policymakers alike.

Promoting competition in the debit card market

The Reserve Bank of Australia actively engages in encouraging competition across various aspects of Australia's financial system, for instance, through issuing a June 2023 media statement encouraging competition in the debit card market - this helps create an equitable and efficient system that benefits both individuals and businesses equally.

Assessment of interest rate change on bank profitability

The RBA conducts research to inform its policy decisions. In 2023, it released a discussion paper exploring how interest rates affect bank profitability - this can provide valuable insight into any consequences from past policy choices made and ensure future ones made are informed ones.

Monetary policy decisions: The role of the Reserve Bank board

The Reserve Bank Board plays an essential part in shaping monetary policy. At their meetings, they set the target cash rate - market interest on overnight funds - as part of setting target interest on overnight funds, often publishing media releases following such decisions. Throughout 2023, their approach has been cautious, and both rates were kept steady at 4.10% for the cash rate target and exchange settlement balance interest, respectively.

Statements on monetary policy: An essential communication platform

The Reserve Bank issues Statements on Monetary Policy four times every year to assess current economic conditions and their effects on inflation and output growth prospects. This year's statements provided insightful glimpses into RBA perspectives about economic prospects and policy intentions.

Global inflation and its implications

Inflation is one of the RBA's key considerations when making policy decisions, and in 2023 global inflation reached record heights due to demand and supply constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic impacts driving inflationary pressures. Geopolitical events like Russia's invasion of Ukraine further compounded inflationary trends by raising energy and food costs - compounding these inflationary tendencies even further.

Australian inflation trends: An inside view

Australia experienced more than expected inflation reduction in the June quarter of 2023, yet, inflation levels remained high and broadly distributed. Contributors included lower global upstream cost pressures and moderating domestic demand resulting in goods price inflation declining significantly year on year - suggesting that pressures might ease, yet inflation poses ongoing issues.

The governor's statement provides insight Into RBA thinking

Philip Lowe, Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), regularly gives public statements outlining monetary policy decisions made by his institution and providing a window into their thought processes and analysis of economic conditions. Recently in August 2023, he reported that their board had decided against changing cash rate targets or raising rates by four percentage points since the tightening cycle began in June.

RBA provides economic forecasts

The RBA regularly issues forecasts of key macroeconomic variables as part of its Statement on Monetary Policy. These predictions offer readers insight into its view of the economy and expectations for its development; in 2023, these predictions played an instrumental role in informing policy decisions made by RBA officials as well as providing direction to market participants.

High inflation and tightened monetary policies go hand in hand

Over the next two years, high inflation and tighter monetary policy settings are projected to hamper global economic growth, diminishing demand and creating challenges for Australia's Reserve Bank as it navigates this potentially turbulent environment.

Impact of declining house prices

Domestic developments are crucial in shaping RBA policy decisions alongside global factors. Since 2023, they have closely tracked developments in Australia's housing market, where falling house prices and rate rises have put undue stress on economic prospects - prompting them to revise their economic growth forecasts due to these domestic pressures.