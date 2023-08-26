Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Court approves $137.2 million PFAS compensation

By William Ton
Updated August 26 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 1:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Federal Court has approved a $132.7 million settlement for toxic foam at seven air force sites. (Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS)
The Federal Court has approved a $132.7 million settlement for toxic foam at seven air force sites. (Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS)

Thousands of landowners affected by toxic firefighting foam at air force bases across Australia will share more than $130 million in compensation from the federal government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.