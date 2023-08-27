Godinymayin Arts culture talk

A few years ago, Council's CBD Revitalisation project set out to create vibrant outdoor spaces along Railway Terrace, and it's given us an art gallery on the streets. The many murals in town will teach you about the leaders of the Jawoyn land claim for the 1989 hand back of the Nitmiluk National Park; the horrible Katherine floods in 1998; and the incredible journey of Nida Low. You'll find road trains and water buffalo; the creative legacy of Balang T.E. Lewis; the heroism of the Alawa man known as Neighbour; and the legacy of beloved former Mayor Fay Miller. Beneath the paint on the surface, there is a deep richness of people, stories, and community. All of their histories, have helped shape our community and the unique identity of modern-day Katherine. Thanks to the artists and organisations who support creative placemaking in the Northern Territory, our town is far from plain or boring.