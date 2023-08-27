Katherine Times
Three killed in US military aircraft crash in NT

Updated August 28 2023 - 6:26am, first published 6:22am
Three United States Marines have been killed and several more injured after their aircraft crashed off the Northern Territory coast during a training drill.

