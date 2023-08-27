Katherine Cup a hit

Hundreds of punters turned out for the annual Katherine Cup at the Jim Jackson Race Course in Katherine, where 43 jockeys and their horses raced in a bid to claim their share in tens of thousands of dollars in prize money.
The coveted Katherine Cup was won by New Zealand horse Hettinger, ridden by Aaron Sweeney, beating Vallabar and All Hard Wood.
Results
Race 1 Aus Projects NT Terry (Ducks) Ross Memorial (1100m)
POCKET PISTOL, MINISTER, HATTAN MAN
Race 2 Ladbrokes Handicap (1100m)
SEDONA, ZOUMIST, DON'T WAIT
Race 3 NT Keno/Mindil Beach Casino Resort TROBIS Maiden (1000m)
HELLO HOLLYWOOD, LORD FENRIR, MADAME ROMANOV
Race 4 Fred NT Civil Infrastructure Handicap (1300m)
GREAT BOULDER, MISS EPERNAY, OLIVER BULLET
Race 5 Dragonfly Catering/Kennards Hire Handicap (1300m)
THE ALBION (NZ), BARTOLINI, EIGHT RUBIES
Race 6 Aus Projects NT/Hankel Moffatt Memorial (1700m)
GO BUNDLE, FIERCE LEGEND, JET JACKSON
Race 7 Katherine Club Inc/Ladbrokes Katherine Cup (1700m)
HETTINGER (NZ), VALLABAR, ALL HARD WOO
