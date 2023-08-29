Fatal NT crash puts US Marines' Osprey in spotlight

The deadly crash of a US Marine Corps V-22 Osprey in the Northern Territory has prompted scrutiny of the military aircraft's safety record.
WHAT IS AN OSPREY?
*The V-22 Osprey is a multi-engine, dual-piloted, vertical takeoff and landing tilt-rotor aircraft, sometimes called a "heli-plane"
*It can take off, land and hover like a helicopter but once airborne it can convert to a turboprop airplane capable of high-speed flight
*It travels nearly twice as fast as most average helicopters and can carry up to 24 personnel
*US Marines, US Air Force, US Navy and Japan Ground Self Defence Force operate their own variants of the V-22 model
*Each V-22 Osprey costs US$71.3 million and is manufactured by joint venture company Bell-Boeing.
*The aircraft took its first flight in Arlington, Texas, in March 1989
WHAT DOES IT DO?
*The aircraft is designed for combat, combat support, combat service support and special operations missions
*In addition to combat zones, it has deployed in humanitarian situations, earthquake relief and hurricane response
*It is used for missions such as infiltration, exfiltration, assaults, VIP transport, resupply, search-and-rescue and medical evacuations.
A CHEQUERED HISTORY
*2000, April - A V-22 Osprey crashes in Arizona, US, killing all 19 US Marines on board
*2000, December - A V-22 Osprey crashes in North Carolina, US, killing all four US Marines on board
*2010, April - A US Air Force CV-22 Osprey goes down in southern Afghanistan, killing three US service members and a civilian on board
*2012, April - A V-22 Osprey crashes in a training exercise in Morocco, killing two people on board and injuring two others.
*2015, May - A V-22 Osprey makes a hard landing in Hawaii, US, killing one US Marine, injuring 21 others
*2017, August - A V-22 Osprey crashes off Australia's east coast, killing three US Marines
*2022, March - A V-22 Osprey crashes in Norway during a NATO exercise, killing all four personnel on board
*2022, June - A V-22 Osprey goes down in California, US, killing all five US marines on board
*2023, August - A V-22 Osprey crashes in the Northern Territory during military exercises, killing three US Marines
