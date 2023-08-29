Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Poor polling fails to dent PM's voice vote confidence

By Andrew Brown
August 30 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Polls showing strong support in some states for a 'no' vote at the Indigenous voice referendum is not diminishing the prime minister's confidence of an affirmative result.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.