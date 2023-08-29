In a 'huge milestone' and 'historic moment' two Japanese Air Self-Defense Force F-35As fighter jets have landed on Australian soil - at RAAF Base Tindal - in the first international deployment of the Japanese aircraft.
Marking a significant milestone in the relationship between Japan and Australia, the visit the first activity conducted under a new Reciprocal Access Agreement which came into effect earlier this month and aims to to facilitate deeper and more practical cooperation between the Australian Defence Force and the Japan Self-Defense Forces.
Chief of Air Force, Air Marshal Rob Chipman said the visit to Australia would "build closer working-level relationships between the respective
air forces", and enhance the mutual ability to cooperate in the Indo-Pacific region.
"It's our pleasure to host the Japan Air Self-Defense Force for this visit, and we look forward to seeing them return for future exercises here in Australia," he said.
"Developing our mutual understanding, especially in how we each operate the F-35A, is essential to how Australia and Japan contribute to the collective security of the Indo-Pacific."
The 6,400-kilometre deployment provided the Japan Air Self-Defense Force with experience in working over long distances as well as engaging with Royal Australian Air Force counterparts.
The two F-35As are part of a contingent of 55 personnel from the JASDF that were hosted at RAAF Base Tindal before returning to Japan, together with Australian counterparts from 75 Squadron at Tindal, who will be taking part in a two-week exercise - Exercise Bushido Guardian.
Secretary of the Department of Defence, Greg Moriarty, said Australia was "honoured" to be chosen as the destination for Japan's first international deployment of its F-35As.
"This is a significant milestone in the relationship between our two countries," Mr Moriarty said.
"Our special strategic partnership with Japan is critical to supporting an open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific."
Speaking exclusively to the Katherine Times only moments after landing in Australia, Lieutenant Colonel Okamoto Kazuhito, Commander of 301st Tactical Fighter Squadron Japan Air Self-Defense Force, said he was honoured to be at RAAF Base Tindal.
"It was an honourable moment to land on Australian soil and to be welcomed by Wing Commander Parker at Tindal," he said.
"It is a big moment for us, for Japan and for Australia, and we will be building and improving our relationship between our two countries."
Commanding Officer of 75 Squadron, Wing Commander Martin Parker, shared his counterpart's sentiment.
"This is only the beginning," he said. "It's the first step in what we want to be a strong and healthy relationship between two nations."
In early September, Wing Commander Parker will be leading six jets and 170 personnel from 75 Squadron at RAAF Base Tindal to Japan.
"It's a big deal for Australia," he said.
"In 18 years I've never been on an exercise that has had such a big strategic significance, with the heads of many states watching."
This will be the first time Australia's F-35s will be deployed to Japan.
