Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Bodies of three US marines arrive in Darwin

By Neve Brissenden
Updated August 31 2023 - 8:53am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The bodies of three US marines killed in a military aircraft crash on a remote Northern Territory island have been recovered and transported to Darwin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.