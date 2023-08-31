Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Repatriation mission after fatal US military crash

By Neve Brissenden and Kathryn Magann
August 31 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rescue crews are working to recover the bodies of three US marines killed in a military plane crash on a remote Northern Territory island.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.