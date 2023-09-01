Recognition in the Katherine Region

As someone living and working in Katherine in the early 1990's I experienced the aftermath of the long and drawn-out Katherine Gorge (Nitmiluk) Land Claim. The land claim commenced in 1978 and was completed with a title handover in 1989.
Throughout that period (during which the Northern Territory Government of the day tried to extend the Katherine Town boundaries to include Katherine Gorge in order to defeat the land claim) many non-Aboriginal people expressed fear and resentmentabout this big proposed change.
It was a change to what they believed were the proper land ownership and land use arrangements - ones which they were accustomed to and which did not recognise Aboriginal traditional ownership. Some people went as far as proclaiming 'rights for whites' and said that the granting of the land claim would threaten life as they knew it in Katherine. "KKK" graffiti was painted on the front of the Katherine NLC office as late as 1989.
But as the immediate post-land claim time played out in the early 1990's, it became clear that the new arrangements would in fact be a win-win for the town and for the Jawoyn traditional owners. The Gorge became part of a jointly managed Northern Territory park, and veteran and visionary Katherine tourism entrepreneur Werner Sarny joined forces with the Jawoyn to establish Nitmiluk Tours and navigate its path to enduring success.
This was an example of a process of permanent recognition which initially raised alarm amongst some but which can be seen now for what it was - an appropriate and positive step forwards for all Territorians.
Another kind of process of recognition which was happening in the Katherine Region in the 1990's was the establishment and development of ATSIC. ATSIC was an entity created under Federal Government legislation which had an elected arm and an administrative arm.
ATSIC received funding for a number of critical programs, in particular the employment program then called CDEP (not the very different welfare compliance program now called "CDP", which the current Federal government is now working to replace). People who are old enough still remember how much better life was under CDEP than under what was brought in afterwards by Federal Government bureaucrats as part of the Intervention in 2007.
In the Katherine Region the elected arm of ATSIC had people on it from all over the Region, and for the most part they did a good job of representing their communities and local areas. They understood that that was what they were there to do.
By the early 2000's the conduct of certain senior elected members from places far from the Territory was coming under close scrutiny. There was a concern raised about funding being misused. That conduct wasn't condoned by the elected members from the Northern Territory, but the Federal Government of the day still threw the baby out with bathwater and abolished the whole of ATSIC in 2005.
Aboriginal people from the Katherine Region were punished for something which wasn't their fault, and when the Intervention came round in 2007 there was no ATSIC voice to speak against it.
The Referendum to be held later this year is about a different process of recognition.
The wording of the referendum question is now well publicised - you can read it for yourself. Unlike the Katherine Gorge land claim it doesn't involve the granting of title to land. Unlike ATSIC it doesn't involve an elected group of Aboriginal people making decisions about how funding for programs is spent.
All it does is give Aboriginal people who will be representing their communities and local areas a voice to talk to the Federal Government. That is the very modest kind of substantive constitutional recognition that is being asked for.
The symbolic recognition notion being floated by some No campaigners, where it would just be noted in the Constitution that we were here first (a mere historical anomaly to be corrected), is rejected by most Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as deeply offensive.
I respectfully urge you to say yes to substantive recognition when you come to cast your vote in the Referendum.
