We don't need a voice, we need ears to listen, writes Northern Territory Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price.
The formal campaign period has started and things are going to heat up.
I've been out front campaigning on this for months now because I believe the Voice will divide us and will cost us.
It's bad for Indigenous Australians and bad for our country.
Meanwhile, the Yes campaign seem to have uploaded some new talking points with the Attorney-General and some other journalists penning articles saying that the No campaign has no credibility because we aren't offering other solutions.
Firstly, that's not how this works.
They are the ones who are proposing to insert racial division into the constitution. They have put forward this Voice and that's what we're voting on. It's up to them to make the case for why this won't divide us.
And ironically, it's their campaign from the PM down who keep insisting this is only about the question on the ballot.
Whenever questions about treaties, reparations and compensation, or abolishing Australia Day - as we know the activists pushing the Voice want to do - Albo and others insist "that's not what it's about".
But now it apparently is about something else they've just made up.
Talk about incoherent.
But secondly, and more troublingly, it shows they are simply not paying attention.
I've been offering ideas and solutions since before I entered the Senate and after.
I have put on the Senate agenda a proposal for an inquiry into land council management and finances which Labor are opposing.
I told them last year about the problems with lifting the alcohol bans in Alice Springs but they went ahead and did that anyway, only to reverse course when all of the negative things I predicted happened.
Like I have said many times: we don't need a voice, we need ears to listen.
This new line of attack about "no alternatives" is just the latest desperate plea from a Yes campaign focused on legacy and CV building and not on actually fixing the problems in Aboriginal communities.
Nothing will be fixed by another activist run divisive bureaucracy.
Nothing will be fixed by inserting division in the constitution.
That's the reason to vote No.
And it's all the reason you and I need.
