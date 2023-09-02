To celebrate Seniors' Month in Katherine, the Rotary Club staged the first Senior Olympics event ever held in the Northern Territory.
"We were overjoyed to welcome almost 30 people to the event and most of the took part in some physical activity," DYV4YF's Chris Dixon said.
The games ranged from energetic pedalling around the road safety track in pedal cars, totem tennis and putt putt to less energetic but equally rewarding activities that included corn hole, chess, drafts, ladder golf and four-in-line.
The overall champion with the highest number of points for completing the most games went to Pam Carleton with the prize donated by Mitre 10.
"Everyone asked for the event to be repeated in 2024," Mr Dixon said.
"DRV4YF will be sponsoring more games for the next event and the Rotary Club of Katherine will be happy to host the event."
Member for Katherine Jo Hersey provided morning tea from the Happy Corner Store and Gill Russell provided scones. Door prizes were donated by Katherine Fruit and Veg and DRV4LYF.
