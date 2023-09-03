Barunga-bound grog stopped by dog

The Northern Territory Police Dog Operations Unit with assistance from Maranboy Police have stopped alcohol and drugs from being taken into communities in the Katherine region.
In a bid to continue ongoing efforts to protect vulnerable communities from the harmful effects of drugs and alcohol two vehicles were pulled over during a roadblock on the Central Arnhem Highway.
Police said a woman allegedly ran from one of the cars and fled into nearby scrubland.
Drug Dog Rafa was deployed and located a handbag containing 43 grams of Cannabis stashed in a thick bush.
The second vehicle was found to carry 24 litres of alcohol bound for Barunga. The driver was issued a liquor infringement notice, and the alcohol was seized.
Police later located the woman several kilometres from the highway. She was issued a drug infringement notice and conveyed to Barunga.
Senior Sergeant Mick Lunney, Officer in Charge of the Dog Operations Unit, said remote officers faced "a daunting challenge" in their efforts to combat the illegal supply of alcohol and drugs into remote communities.
"The Dog Operations Unit has proven to be an invaluable resource in these situations," Sen Sgt Lunney said.
"By travelling out to remote communities, their expertly trained dogs can detect and identify illegal substances with remarkable accuracy.
"This greatly enhances the effectiveness of remote police in their efforts to keep these communities safe from the harms associated with illicit drug and alcohol use."
Anyone with information on the supply of alcohol or drugs to our communities can call police on 131 444 or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Meanwhile, police said the recent operation Fontina had "reduced antisocial behaviour" in the Katherine region.
"The operation was launched in response to rising concerns of antisocial behaviour in the Katherine area," a police spokesperson said.
Fortina involved increased police presence and targeted patrols in hotspots for public disorder, which has "caused hardship to local sporting clubs and Katherine residents", particularly at community sporting facilities.
During the operation, eight people were arrested and are to be brought before the court, including an alleged young female offender who was immediately apprehended and arrested after stealing a handbag from an elderly Katherine resident, and a 38-year-old man who has since been banned from Katherine Woolworths for disorderly behaviour.
Acting Superintendent Cherie Gaffney said Katherine Police would like to thank the community for their cooperation and support during the operation.
"Several recommendations have been received from the public to reduce the opportunity for antisocial behaviour, which will be provided to relevant agencies and stakeholders, and we'll continue to work closely with the community to ensure a safe and secure environment for all residents and visitors to the region," A/Supt Gaffney said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.