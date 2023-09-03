Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Arm amputated in station accident

September 3 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Arm amputated in station accident
Arm amputated in station accident

NT WorkSafe has laid reckless conduct charges against a Queensland-based cattle company and two of the company's officers after a worker suffered a serious injury which resulted in having to have an arm amputated.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.