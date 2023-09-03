Arm amputated in station accident

NT WorkSafe has laid reckless conduct charges against a Queensland-based cattle company and two of the company's officers after a worker suffered a serious injury which resulted in having to have an arm amputated.
In November 2022, two station hands were installing fence posts at Vehmelha Station in the Katherine Region when one worker was operating a tractor with an attached post-driver, while the other worker was manually positioning the fence posts.
NT WorkSafe said the worker manually positioning the fence post had his arm crushed by the post-driver. The arm was so severely injured that it later had to be amputated.
According to NT WorkSafe the post-driver had allegedly been modified, removing built-in safety features and the tractor, which was over ten years old, allegedly lacked appropriate labels or marking to differentiate the functions of the various levers which were located together.
It is also alleged that both workers were not provided adequate training or instruction, and a safe system of work was not implemented on the use of the tractor and post-driver.
NT WorkSafe has laid six charges in relation to the incident:
If found guilty of all charges, Vehmelha Pty Ltd faces a combined maximum penalty of $6 million, whilst Mr Nguyen and Mr Elliot each face a combined maximum penalty of $1.2 million or five years prison or both.
Alternative charges for failing to comply with health and safety duty have also been laid against all three defendants.
The matter is listed for mention at the Darwin Local Court on October 3.
