Things to do: Katherine and beyond

What's On?
Around the region
Do you have an event coming up or a story we should know about? Do you want to see your sporting team in the paper, or want us to cover your social gathering? Touch base with us. Call the Katherine Times or send an email to annie.hesse@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sunset Sessions
Katherine
Manuel Pamkal plays the didgeridoo at the Gorge View Bush Retreat Sunset Sessions on Fridays and Sundays, 5.30pm to 8.30pm. Door-to-door shuttle bus available. Drinks and pizza on the night. Contact Gorge View Bush Retreat on Facebook for more information.
Mixed Volleyball
Katherine
Social Mixed Volleyball is being held every Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm at the Katherine Indoor Sports Centre, 24 Crawford Street. $10 entry, cash only. Doors open from 5.30pm.
Parents & Bubs
Katherine
The Katherine Y hosts a Parents and Bubs class every Friday. The class is the perfect opportunity to get in a quick workout without having to worry about finding a babysitter. Starting at 8:15am, and running for 30 minutes, this class is a great way to keep fit and social. Members and non-members welcome. Free for members, $6.50 per class for non-members.
Film Society
Katherine
Katherine Film Society is screening Chevalier on Thursday, September 21, at Cinema 3. Movie starts at 7pm. Doors open at 6.30pm for wine and nibbles.
Grandparents Day
Katherine
COTA NT is celebrating NT's Grandparents Day 2023 with a new Story Telling competition encouraging writers of any age to share their grandest story on a theme of 'grandparents and older kin' or 'grandies'. Entries are open for three categories - Primary school students: 250 word limit, Secondary school students: 500 word limit, Open age: 1 000 word limit. Find out more online at https://ntgrandparentsday.org.au/competition/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.