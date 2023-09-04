LSD detected in more Australian cattle

Eight cattle from three northern Australian export yards have been identified by local Indonesian testing authorities as to having Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD).
Minister Murray Watt re-iterated his assurances that the random testing that has been conducted in Australian live export yards since 2022 and which included the three affected yards, continued to show Australia remained clear of LSD.
A technical team from the Federal Department of Agriculture led by Acting Australian Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Beth Cookson is now en-route to Indonesia to work with their counterparts in a scheduled technical meeting in Jakarta this week.
The meeting aims to look for improved technical understanding and a resolution and lifting of the current suspensions based on Australian testing results submitted.
Dr Cookson said LSD had never been detected in Australia and the country remained free from the disease, with an investigation into the health status of Australia's northern cattle herds - led by the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry - now finalised.
"The investigation was conducted to provide the assurances that Indonesia and Malaysia requested in response to LSD being detected in a small number of Australian-origin cattle after they had arrived and spent time in Indonesia," Dr Cookson said.
Rapid diagnostic testing of more than 1,000 head of cattle across northern Australia was conducted across numerous properties spanning WA, QLD and the NT, across a distance of about 2,800 km.
"Our testing did not detect LSD in Australia and our disease status has not changed," the Acting Australian Chief Veterinary Officer said.
"The negative test results further highlight Australia's robust systems for the ongoing monitoring of animal diseases, including LSD."
Dr Cookson said Indonesia and Malaysia had been provided the results of the testing in a technical report that each country was now considering.
"We continue to work closely with our Indonesian and Malaysian counterparts, including engagement at a technical official-to-official level to discuss the next steps. "
Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Murray Watt, had expressed to his Indonesian counterpart, "Australia's commitment to this technical work reaching a timely and practical solution to maintain this mutually beneficial trade", Dr Cookson said.
"We are awaiting advice from the relevant Indonesian and Malaysian authorities on the lifting of their cattle and buffalo import restrictions."
Australia continues to trade livestock and animal products internationally, including live cattle to Indonesia.
