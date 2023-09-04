Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Godinymayin culture talk

By Eric Holowacz, Godinymayin Ceo
September 5 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Work is underway at Godinymayin.
Work is underway at Godinymayin.

On Monday we closed the front doors of Godinymayin Cultural Centre to make way for the major construction of Australia's newest outdoor amphitheatre. The project has been years in the making, and has consumed much of my nearly two years in Katherine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.