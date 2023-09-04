Godinymayin culture talk

Our recent growth is part of the community's vision for a dynamic and multi-faceted cultural facility-adding to what we already have-and it is happening thanks to generous funding from the Northern Territory Government's Arts Trail initiative. When all is said and done in early 2024, we want Godinymayin to be a shining stop on the thousand kilometre strand of arts centres, cultural facilities, and creative destinations. And here at home, we want Katherine to connect with and enjoy the enhanced centre.