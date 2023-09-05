Katherine Times
YMCA offers free period products to those in need

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
September 5 2023 - 3:00pm
Free period products can now be accessed at the Katherine YMCA.
Katherine has increased its ability to help people living in period poverty with the installation of a Dignity Vending Machine, thanks to a collaboration with Power and Water and Share the Dignity.

