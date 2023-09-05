YMCA offers free period products to those in need

Katherine has increased its ability to help people living in period poverty with the installation of a Dignity Vending Machine, thanks to a collaboration with Power and Water and Share the Dignity.
The machine dispenses free Period Packs, containing six tampons and two pads, to those who need them.
YMCA Katherine received the machine due to the Y's work with vulnerable women and girls.
Share the Dignity Founder and Managing Director, Rochelle Courtenay, said she had dreamt of finding a way for people who are doing it tough to access free period products, without the anxiety and shame many feel when asking someone else for help.
"I was shocked to discover that people were using rolled up toilet paper and hand towels to manage their periods," Ms Courtenay said.
"I could not believe that people were having to choose between feeding their family or buying period products.
"School children should not have to miss school to avoid the embarrassment of not being able to afford pads and tampons."
As a response, Share the Dignity leapt into action and created the Dignity Vending Machine.
The latest machine has been installed in YMCA Katherine and dispenses free Period Packs at the push of a button.
Power and Water is proud to collaborate with Share the Dignity on this project and bring free period products to the Katherine community.
"We are excited to work with Share the Dignity, through our major partnerships program, to expand their services to care and support more Territory women and girls to have better access to sanitary products," Power and Water Deputy CEO John Pease said.
"Through the installation of the new Dignity Vending Machine, we hope together to make a positive change and impact for the health and wellbeing of women and girls in Katherine."
YMCA Katherine received the machine to help those experiencing period poverty, but also to help break down the shame and stigma associated with menstruation.
Those attending their facility can now safely and privately access period products that can make a life-changing difference.
"Here at The YMCA Katherine we pride ourselves in providing the needs for our gym members and Youth who come here," a spokesperson said.
"Being able to have this service at our centre in support of women of different ages is a top tier. Especially eliminating the stigma of embarrassment for young women of any cultural background."
