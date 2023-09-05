Katherine Times
Katherine's PFAS spreading

September 6 2023 - 7:00am
Matt Thistlewaite at Tindal.
PFAS - the so-called 'forever chemicals', which do not naturally degrade - have contaminated Katherine's water for years. But now, the chemicals, which are by some doctors linked to cancers, birth defects and diseases, have been found in the water of at least one property that has not had PFAS detected in the past - indicating a spread of the chemicals.

Local News

