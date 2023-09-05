Katherine's PFAS spreading

PFAS - the so-called 'forever chemicals', which do not naturally degrade - have contaminated Katherine's water for years. But now, the chemicals, which are by some doctors linked to cancers, birth defects and diseases, have been found in the water of at least one property that has not had PFAS detected in the past - indicating a spread of the chemicals.
In a public meeting in Katherine, Assistant Minister for Defence, Matt Thistlewaite, addressed the latest findings, apologising to Katherinites for the "inconvenience" of having their drinking water contaminated by the chemicals used in firefighting foam at RAAF Base Tindal.
The property in Cossack, is among a number of locations where testing has been carried out, with Defence saying the new detection could be attributed to fluctuating water levels.
The 2023 interpretive report into the PFAS contamination found that while the highest concentrations in the groundwater were located at or near the known source areas - the Tindal fire station, the fire training grounds and four other sites - increases in PFAS concentrations off base had been recorded in the Katherine township and the Cossack area.
"Most of these changes were either new detections that require further monitoring, or fluctuations where PFAS was later not detected, or returned to historical ranges", the report said.
"Groundwater data collected .... suggests the leading edge of the PFAS plume is possibly migrating westward within the Cossack area ... at concentrations at or just above the drinking water Health Based Guideline Value for PFAS."
Defence said regular water sampling continued to be carried out across numerous sites, including in Cossack, with monthly wet season testing recommencing soon.
Soil remediation work at two of the RAAF Base Tindal sites is expected to be finalised by the end of the year, with a new water treatment plant being set up in addition to the current three plants that have to date treated about 2.5 billion litres water.
