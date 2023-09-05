First Circles Indigenous Leadership Program now open for applications

A program, aiming to grow the next generation of Aboriginal leaders is now open for the next intake.
The First Circles Program is open to expressions of interest from Aboriginal Territorians who want to be part of next year's program.
Aiming to enhance strong Aboriginal leadership, governance and capacity, the program is fundamental to Aboriginal Territorians driving local solutions and leading the way in local decision making.
First Circles Members will attend four workshops in 2024 and be mentored and supported by staff and previous members whilst in the program. The year-long series of intensive workshops culminate in the group addressing all Ministers in the Northern Territory Government Cabinet.
Successful applicants will be invited to attend the Aboriginal Leadership and Governance Forum to be held in Alice Springs in 2024.
The current 2023 program includes 27 members who have attended the First Circles workshops.
Managed through the Department of the Chief Minister and Cabinet's Aboriginal Affairs Strategic Partnerships Team, since it started in 2014 over 100 Aboriginal leaders have been part of the program.
Many members go on to represent their community on a national platform. Minister for Aboriginal Affairs, Member for Arnhem Selena Uibo, is a First Circles graduate.
Expressions of interest applications for the 2024 program close on November 30
Acting Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Chansey Paech said he strongly encouraged those interested in the program to apply for the next intake.
"The opportunity to enhance your leadership skills, plus the support and encouragement that is on offer through the program, will help guide those emerging leaders who want to make a positive impact in their community," he said.
"First Circles is a program for the next generation of leaders to share their stories and ideas, and to work directly with the government to create change at a local level."
Current First Circles Member Andrea Andrews from Barunga said leadership was an area that she wanted to excel in, following in her father's footsteps.
"I want young men and women to see how amazing it will be to be a First Circles member," she said.
"To come and experience great opportunities to gain more skills and knowledge. To learn about government policies and processes and how to best influence positive decision making to achieve better outcomes for our communities."
