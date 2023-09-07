Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Why I'm voting "Yes" for constitutional recognition through a Voice

By Matt Thistlethwaite
Updated September 8 2023 - 8:25am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The upcoming referendum is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in our Constitution, paying respect to 65,000 years of culture and tradition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.