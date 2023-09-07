Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

2023 Voice referendum explainer: How to vote and how it's decided

Anna McGuinness
By Anna McGuinness
Updated September 8 2023 - 10:16am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's been 24 years since a referendum was held in Australia so for voters it's either going to be their first, or the first in a long time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna McGuinness

Anna McGuinness

Breaking News National Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.