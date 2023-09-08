Hooded Parrots take flight at Pine Creek visitor display

Already boasting its own charm, hospitality and character, Pine Creek now offers visitors, locals, twitchers and bird lovers even more reasons to stay and linger longer in the small town between Darwin and Katherine.
Victoria Daly Regional Council (VDRC) has invested in the development, design and installation of two interpretive bird structures in the famous Water Gardens and Heritage Park, making the centre of town the perfect place to learn more and observe the Hooded Parrot.
The Hooded Parrot is endemic to the Northern Territory and chooses to make Pine Creek its primary place of residence. Visitors can learn about the Hooded Parrot and other birds found in the area while taking rest under the new shelters.
This trail is part of VDRC's long term commitment of creating a bird watching corridor between Darwin and Kununurra to encourage visitor spend and length of stay in the region and provide local employment opportunities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.