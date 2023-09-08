SunCable sale to position NT as renewable energy powerhouse

The sale of SunCable's Australia-Asia PowerLink (AAPowerLink) project is complete.
The sale of the AAPowerLink project to a Grok Ventures related entity is now finalised, with associated operations transitioning to the new owner.
AAPowerLink includes the development of the world's biggest integrated renewable energy zone and battery complex on Powell Creek in the Barkly region of the Northern Territory, along with 800km of overhead HDVC transmission to the Darwin region, and 4,300km of subsea transmission to Singapore.
Completion of the sale was conditional on the novation of all material contracts to the new owner.
"The NT Government fully supports the AAPowerLink Project and recognises its significance for the Territory," Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said.
"This project will deliver $8 billion in expected investment into Australia. The AAPowerLink will deliver significant benefits to Australia. It will provide significant zero emissions electricity, committing at least 800MW to the Northern Territory and 1,750MW to Singapore.
"The Territory Government welcomes the progress by Grok and Quinbrook. The AAPowerLink project will position the Territory as a renewable energy powerhouse - powering Territory industries with Territory sunshine, creating new permanent jobs, and establishing a new export industry."
The NT Government has been supporting this $40 billion project from the beginning - awarding it Major Project Status in 2019, and passing facilitating project legislation in May 2022 to continue to propel this project forward.
Grok Ventures has assured the NT Government that it is committed to progressing the project to Final Investment Decision, and will keep a SunCable office in Darwin.
"SunCable will be at the heart of Australia's drive to become a renewable energy superpower," Grok Ventures CEO Jeremy Kwong-Law said.
"SunCable is moving forward under new ownership, with a renewed focus and robust plan to launch new export industries for Australia while making a significant contribution to Australia and the Northern Territory's energy transition efforts.
"As the owner of SunCable, Grok's core objective is progressing the AAPowerLink project. We are highly motivated by the important contribution that AAPowerLink will make to the economy and employment prospects not only in the Northern Territory, but throughout Australia as well as in Singapore and Indonesia."
The AAPowerLink is expected to create over 1,750 jobs during construction and 350 jobs during operations.
The project has the capacity to deliver up to 4GW of firmed renewable energy for the Territory and establish it as a low-emissions, green industrial and manufacturing hub.
Chief Development Officer of SunCable Australia, Mark Branson said the project was "transformational" for the Territory and would create jobs, business opportunities, and intergenerational benefits along the entire footprint of the project.
"AAPowerLink will be a catalyst for the establishment of a large-scale green industry in northern Australia, delivering firm green power from the Territory's abundant solar resource," Mr Branson said.
"SunCable is committed to working with the Northern Territory Government and stakeholders to bring the project to fruition."
