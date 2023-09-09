Weeks after the detection of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in Australian cattle in Indonesia threw live cattle export into turmoil, the Australian and Indonesian Governments have reached an agreement that will allow the trade of cattle between the two countries to resume.
The Australian Livestock Exporters' Council (ALEC) said it welcomed the agreement to resume the trade of Australian buffalo and cattle from the seven registered establishments in the Northern Territory, Queensland and Western Australia that were either suspended or restricted by Indonesia.
"Australia remains free of Lumpy Skin Disease and ALEC is relieved that both Malaysia and Indonesia have accepted assurances to that effect from the Australian Government in recent days," ALEC Chair David Galvin said, thanking both Australian and Indonesian officials for working closely together to resolve their technical differences and facilitate re-opening of the trade.
"Indonesia is Australia's largest market for cattle and Indonesian families rely on Australian cattle for a consistent supply of high-quality affordable beef, so a swift, unencumbered return to trade was always in the interests of both countries," he said.
"The trade is a longstanding one that benefits both of us and I firmly believe that strong relationship meant a mutually beneficial solution would always be found.
"The Australian Government has agreed to provide ongoing assurance to their Indonesian counterparts to reiterate and confirm Australia's freedom from LSD."
Mr Galvin said the Australian Livestock Exporters' Council would support these efforts and offer the industry's assistance where possible.
"On behalf of the industry, ALEC would like to thank the numerous officials and experts from the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry that worked extremely hard to secure this agreement," he said.
"We would also like to thank Prime Minister Albanese and Ministers Watt and Wong for their support in achieving this outcome," he said.
