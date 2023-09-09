10 arrested over unrest

Northern Territory Police have charged multiple people with serious offences committed throughout the Daly River Region.
On September 6, members from Drug and Organised Crime stopped a Toyota Landcruiser on the Port Keats Road, and drug Detection Dog Rambo allegedly located 3.6kg of cannabis and a large quantity of cash within the car.
The cash, drugs and the vehicle were seized and the 29-year-old male driver was arrested and charged with supply schedule 2 dangerous drug commercial quantity, possess schedule 2 dangerous drug commercial quantity and possess property commission of offence.
The arrest came after recent disturbances throughout the Daly River Region which have seen instances of community unrest, unlawful entries, stolen motor vehicles and domestic violence.
Earlier last week, additional resourcing was deployed into the area, including the Territory Response Group, detectives from the Crime Command and officers from surrounding areas.
Since September 5, ten men have been arrested in relation to the disturbances.
Commander Kylie Anderson said the primary concern for police was the safety of the community and NT police officers.
"NT Police are at the coal face of these deep rooted issues and we will continue to work Traditional Owners, Elders and government and community stakeholders to implement solutions," she said.Police continue to urge anyone who is experiencing crime or antisocial behaviour to make contact on 131 444 or in an emergency call Triple Zero.
If you or someone you know are experiencing difficulties due to domestic violence, support services are available, including, but not limited to, 1800RESPECT (1800737732) or Lifeline 131 114.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.