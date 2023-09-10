Katherine Times
Godinymayin culture talk

By Eric Holowacz, Ceo Godinymayin
September 11 2023 - 7:00am
Faces of the Inside Out Katherine exhibition.
If you've been to Katherine Cinema lately, you may have noticed something special on the big screen: before each film over 150 smiling, charming, funny faces stare back at you in the flickering light. Welcome to our Inside Out Katherine project: a reflection and celebration of people in our community told through photographs.

