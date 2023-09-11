Katherine Times
Luke Bowen steps aside from Cattle Australia

September 11 2023 - 2:30pm
Luke Bowen
Highly regarded beef industry leader Luke Bowen has stepped down from the role of Cattle Australia chief executive officer for health reasons.

