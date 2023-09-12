The Mataranka Thermal Pool has been crowned the national winner for Best Hot Springs in this year's Wotif Uniquely Aussie Awards, an annual guide to Australia's best local gems, as voted by Australians and travellers alike.
Every year, travel app Wotif.com encourages the public to vote for their favourite essential Aussie-style travel experiences.
"This year's Awards highlight classic experiences where Australia punches well above its weight, but that are often taken for granted," Wotif Managing Director, Daniel Finch said.
"With school holidays around the corner, Wotif's list of classic Aussie travel experiences comes at the perfect time to inspire those planning their next holiday to NT.
With one in seven businesses in Australia directly connected to tourism, the Uniquely Aussie Awards are focused on recognising and celebrating some of the very best.
"The categories this year really encompass what Aussies are most passionate about, from delicious foodie experiences to breathtaking natural wonders and scenery," Mr Finch said.
"These are the simple yet essential experiences that make a local trip spectacular and unforgettable."
State and Territory winners are also awarded as part of the awards, with Katherine's The Black Russian Cafe taking out the NT win for Best Sandwich and the local Pop Rocket Cafe winning Best Flat White across the Northern Territory.
New Tourism Top End General Manager Samantha Bennett said she was excited about the spotlight that the awards were shining on the "fantastic" tourism opportunities in the NT and across the Katherine region.
"The Territory is a fantastic destination, and Katherine itself has so much to offer with the Cutta Cutta Caves, the Gorge, its beautiful Hot Springs, trail walks, canoeing and so much more - and all the local tourism operators work really hard to create and showcase a great product.
"The Awards provide recognition for the hard work and encourage people to extend their stay in the region - so everyone from the accommodation providers to the cafes gets a little piece of the pie."
